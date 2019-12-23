Antong subsidiaries enter court-led restructuring

December 23rd, 2019 Containers, Greater China 0 comments

Antong Holdings, a major domestic container shipping operator in China, has announced that a court has ruled to restructure subsidiaries Antong Logistics and Ansheng Shipping at the request of creditors due to the company’s inability to repay debts.

The company has been suffering from a financial crisis and dozens of lawsuits after an illegal guarantee scandal involving the company’s former chairman Guo Dongze were disclosed. Total liabilities of the Guo brothers, the controlling shareholders of Antong, amount to RMB8bn ($1.1bn).

The Guo brothers jointly control 54.32% shares in Antong Holdings and the shares are currently frozen by courts.

Antong Holdings said the company will actively coordinate with the court and the administrator to proceed with the restructuring but it is still facing the risk of being declared bankrupt.

A source told Splash that it is very likely that China Merchants will take over Antong due to the strategic relations recently formed by the two groups. In September, Antong Holdings entered into a strategic framework agreement with China Merchants Port Holdings and AVIC Trust to start a series of collaborations. Under the agreement, the three parties will set up joint venture China Merchants Antong Logistics Management Company, with China Merchants Port and AVIC Trust providing RMB50m ($7m) and RMB200m ($28m) loans to the jv respectively.

AVIC Trust will also set up a trust fund to provide supply chain financing services to Antong Holdings.

Following the signing of the strategic agreement, the Guo brothers both quit the management of Antong and the board of the company appointed Zheng Shaoping, vice general manager of China Merchants Port Holdings as the new chairman.

According to Alphaliner data, Antong currently operates 117 ships with total capacity of 146,734 teu, making it the second largest domestic shipping companies in China following Zhonggu Logistics Corporation.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

