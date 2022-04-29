Antwerp and Zeebrugge start work together as a unified port

The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge have officially started work as a unified entity this week.

The new Port of Antwerp-Bruges has become Europe’s largest export port and employs 74,000 people. Other records it can lay claim to include being the continent’s biggest car port.

Annick De Ridder, vice-mayor of the city of Antwerp and president of the board of directors of Port of Antwerp-Bruges said the enlarged port has ambitions to become the energy gateway to Europe as a green port with very significant investments ongoing in hydrogen.