APL presses ahead with lawsuit against Matson

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 4, 2022
Port of Oakland

CMA CGM subsidiary APL has been allowed by a federal judge in Washington DC to move ahead with an antitrust lawsuit it is bringing against rival Matson over services connecting the US with Guam.

APL claims Matson has violated US competition law. APL said in its complaint that after it entered the market in 2015 for US to Guam shipments, Matson took a series of anticompetitive steps to maintain its power. Matson has denied such behaviour and hit out at APL’s schedule reliability.

