APM Terminals agrees deal to operate new container terminal in Louisiana

A.P. Moller-Maersk’s APM Terminals has signed a letter of intent with Plaquemines Port, Harbor and Terminal District (PPHTD) which will see it become the operator of the newly planned container terminal and intermodal rail facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Under the agreement, Plaquemines Port and its financial partners will manage the financial activities associated with the infrastructure development, investment, and ownership of the port.

Wim Lagaay, CEO of APM Terminals North America, said: “We see tremendous opportunity to write a new supply chain playbook for US exporters and importers with this location. Exporters are looking for ways to ship their products overseas with a competitive port and importers are looking for more ways to reach major regional consumer markets in the South and Midwest.”

The facility is in the early stages of development as a 15.24m deepwater container terminal located on the Mississippi River just 50 nautical miles from the Gulf of Mexico. The gateway port will cater to exporters and importers who could tap into the multimodal routing options of rail, truck, inland marine and air.

The terminal will be powered by a combination of natural gas and electricity, encompassing up to 1,000 acres and 8,200 feet of Mississippi River frontage. The port and connecting infrastructure will be built approximately 5 m above sea level. Phase one of construction is expected to last two years and will deliver the capability to handle 22,000 teu vessels with the ability to expand.