APM Terminals and ENNA win Rijeka terminal concession

Dutch-based port operator APM Terminals (APMT) in a consortium with Croatian Energia Naturalis (ENNA) has been awarded the concession to develop and operate the Zagreb Deep Sea Container Terminal (ZDSCT) in the port of Rijeka, Croatia, with an estimated value of HRK20.5bn ($3.25bn).

A 50-year deal, with a fixed annual concession fee of €2m ($2.36m), will be signed between the Port of Rijeka Authority and a joint special purpose vehicle in which APMT holds a 51% stake.

The Zagreb Deep Sea Container Terminal will cover a total surface area of around 200,000 sq m and be developed in two phases. At the end of both phases, the Port of Rijeka will boast a pier with a total length of 680 m.

Once completed, the terminal should be able to accommodate ships with a capacity of more than 14,000 teu. It will be the second container terminal at the Port of Rijeka, adding to the ICTSI-operated Adriatic Gate Container Terminal.