APM Terminals Mobile to expand by 32 acres

APM Terminals Mobile has signed an agreement with the Alabama State Port Authority to add 32 acres to the current 134-acre container terminal yard to keep pace with expected future demand, creating 1m teu throughput capacity that is approved to handle 14,000 teu ships. This is the third expansion at the terminal in the last six years.

The $104m terminal expansion will begin later this year. The first 19 acres are expected to be completed in 2023 and the remaining 13 acres by early 2025.

As part of the expansion, APM Terminals will purchase two new super post-panamax ship-to-shore gantry cranes and related support equipment (such as trucks, landing chassis/container carriers) for crane operations, which will complement the current four gantry cranes (two super post-panamax, two post-panamax).

APM Terminals Mobile now ranks as the second-largest US Gulf port of container imports. April 2022 container volumes through the port showed a 39.7% increase over April 2021 volumes. The port’s intermodal container transfer facility posted 112.6% growth during the same period. Refrigerated cargo also maintained its double-digit growth, posting a 57.9% gain over the same period.