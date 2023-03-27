APM Terminals seals Vietnamese partnership

Maersk’s port operating arm APM Terminals has teamed up with the Vietnamese Hateco group to develop two new deepwater berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City, in the north of Vietnam.

Under a strategic partnership deal, APM Terminals will provide financial, operational and technical support to the project that aims to facilitate direct import and export of goods between the north of Vietnam and European and American markets.

The construction works and equipment deployment is planned to be completed by the end of 2024, and the new terminal is expected to become operational by the first quarter of 2025.

“This involvement naturally underpins our ambition to grow where it benefits our customers, and that is clearly the case in Vietnam. We also believe in the win-win partnership with Hateco, which will create synergies between local expertise and our global capabilities,” said Martijn van Dongen, head of investment at APM Terminals.

The two berths of 450 m each will be capable of accommodating containerships of up to 18,000 teu capacity. In the initial phase, the facility will have 5 ship-to-shore cranes and 14 rubber-tyre gantry cranes.

APM also has investments in the Cai Mep terminal, southeast of Vietnam’s commercial hub, Ho Chi Minh City. The terminal was set up in 2007 in a joint venture with Saigon Port and Vietnam National Shipping Lines.