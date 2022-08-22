APM Terminals wins auction, confirms investments in Suape

The court of Ipojuca in eastern Brazil has confirmed APM Terminals, a company of A.P. Moller – Maersk, as the official winner of the judicial auction for the acquisition of an isolated productive unit (UPI-B Cais Sul) of Estaleiro Atlantico Sul (EAS), in the Port of Suape, Pernambuco. APM Terminals presented a winning bid on July 26 to develop and operate a container and general cargo terminal.

“Our vision is to invest in a terminal that will add additional growth opportunities for Brazil’s northeast region,” said Leo Huisman, APM Terminals Managing Director for the Americas Region. “We believe more competition in the region will unlock value to exporters/importers and attract new cargo flows, helping the Port of Suape grow at a faster pace.”

APM Terminals plans to invest up to R$2.6bn ($502m) in the new container terminal and begin operations with an initial capacity of 400,000 teu, adding 55% more capacity in the port complex. Once all regulatory approvals have been obtained and the permits required to build the facility are issued, APM Terminals plans to finalise construction within 24 months, and expects the terminal to be fully operational by the end of 2025, when dredging of the access channel and turning basin is also expected to be concluded by Suape Port.

APM Terminals is committed to net zero greenhouse emissions by 2040, which will be considered in the facility’s design.