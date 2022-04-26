April 2022 Review

\nJohn Fredriksen made a bold bid to combine his Frontline tanker company with Belgium\u2019s Euronav. The merger has been fiercely contended by Euronav\u2019s largest shareholder, the Saverys family who run Compagnie Maritime Belge.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nRussia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine dominated shipping headlines all month with a dozen merchant ships hit by artillery, many seafarers injured and shipping routes out of the Black Sea severely disrupted.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nRolling lockdowns across China, including the country\u2019s largest city and mega boxport, Shanghai, roiled supply chains all month. Terminals overseas braced for an onslaught of cargoes once lockdowns, especially in Shanghai, lift.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nA bunkering crisis in Singapore, first detected in mid-February, turned into one of the most severe off-spec incidents in decades, likely leading to claims worth tens of millions of dollars. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) identified around 200 ships that have received high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) containing high concentration levels of chlorinated organic compounds. Sources in the US warn that a similar contaminated fuel issue has been detected in Houston.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFrance\u2019s CMA CGM moved to acquire nearly 100% of GEFCO, an automotive logistics firm whose future had become clouded with uncertainty following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. France-headquartered GEFCO was 75% controlled by state-run Russian Railways, an entity that was quickly sanctioned as war got underway in eastern Europe. The deal was rumoured to cost $488m.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nDetails of a new containerline belonging to the parent of German supermarket giant, Lidl, emerged. The budget supermarket chain has registered a container shipping company, Tailwind Shipping Lines, and taken four boxships with plans to launch a liner service between Asia and Europe.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nNorwegian ammonia and fertilizer manufacturer Yara International struck a deal with compatriot technology company Azane Fuel Solutions to establish a green ammonia fuel bunker network in Scandinavia by 2024. Yara has pre-ordered 15 ammonia bunker terminals to cover the Scandinavian market in a big move towards ammonia becoming one of shipping\u2019s global future fuels.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAfter almost one year of negotiations, Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine reached an agreement this week for the combination of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine creating a Singapore mega yard entity.\n\n\n\n\n