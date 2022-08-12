Aquadrill extends drillship deal with Diamond Offshore

London-headquartered rig owner Aquadrill, formerly Seadrill Partners, has extended the charter hire agreement for the 2013-built drillship Auriga with Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Aquadrill said the terms are consistent with the current management services deals in place between the two companies.

The deal follows a one-year mutually agreed option for the rig currently under contract with BP in the US Gulf of Mexico. The contract commencement is expected in March 2023, with an additional one-year option attached.

The total contract value for the firm portion of the drilling contract is expected to be $150m and the resulting financial benefits for Aquadrill are “as if the company had entered into the drilling contract directly”.

Aquadrill owns nine offshore drilling units, consisting of four drillships, two semisubs and three tender assist drilling rigs.