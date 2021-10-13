Aquadrill offloads semisub and scores drillship contract

Aquadrill has sold one of its semisub rigs for scrap while securing a new drillship contract in Indonesia.

In its latest fleet status report, Aquadrill announced the sale of its sixth-generation semi-submersible Sirius. According to VesselsValue, the 2008-built rig was sold to an undisclosed demolition cash buyer in India, estimating its scrap value to be around $14.7m.

The company, formerly known as Seadrill Partners, and rig manager Vantage, have struck a deal to provide the 2008-built drillship Capella for a two-well contract plus two priced optional wells. The rig will be contracted to Premier Oil Andaman for one well and subcontracted to Repsol Andaman for a second well.

The firm contract is worth around $42m. It should commence in Q1 2022 and run into mid Q3 2022 after the rig completes its current contract, transitions to Vantage and relocates from Malaysia to Indonesia. The two optional wells, if exercised, would add $37m to Aquadrill’s contract backlog and keep the drillship until Q4 2022 or early Q1 2023.

Last month, Aquadrill also entered into a charter hire agreement with Diamond Offshore Drilling for the 2013-built ultra-deepwater drillship Auriga to execute a one-year drilling contract in the US Gulf of Mexico.