AqualisBraemar LOC acquires renewables consultancy

AqualisBraemar LOC has announced the acquisition of UK-headquartered consultancy East Point Geo.

East Point Geo is a geoscience consultancy providing support for major offshore and onshore engineering projects, specialising in renewables and oil and gas developments.

“I’m very happy to announce this acquisition. East Point Geo has been a key partner to our rapidly growing renewables unit OWC across a number of offshore wind projects, and we have been continuously impressed with the quality of their delivery. Their complementary expertise enables us to offer a complete range of geoscience consultancy services to our clients, and provides additional growth opportunities particularly within renewables. Our ambition is for 50% of our revenues to come from renewables and sustainability oriented services by 2025, and East Point Geo will help us achieve that objective,” said David Wells, CEO of AqualisBraemar LOC.

AqualisBraemar completed its acquisition of marine and engineering consulting firm LOC Group and changed its named to AqualisBraemar LOC in December last year.

