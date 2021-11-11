AqualisBraemar LOC acquires ship design experts OSD-IMT from Damen

Norwegian marine engineering consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL Group) has struck a deal to acquire the UK operations of ship design and marine consultancy company OSD-IMT from Damen Shipyards Group for an undisclosed cash amount.

OSD-IMT is a specialist consultancy in ship design for newbuild, refit, and conversion projects, operating in all marine markets including the renewables, maritime, defence and oil and gas sectors. OSD-IMT will work with ABL Group company Longitude Engineering, which has a track record in the design and development of clean shipping technology, with experience in hybrid-propulsion, LNG and hydrogen-fuelled vessels. AqualisBraemar LOC said the strategic objective for the acquisition is to utilise both companies’ combined experience in zero-emission and high-efficiency ship design.

“This acquisition verifies our group commitment to drive the energy transition across all our market sectors. An example being that vessels are an indisputable and vital part of the value chain across the complete lifecycle of an offshore project or asset. Their carbon footprint impacts the sustainability of all projects no matter the sector. Furthermore, innovating ship design solutions is more important than ever when you consider the huge demand for construction vessels in emerging markets for offshore wind,” said Jake Anderson, managing director for engineering services at AqualisBraemar LOC and managing director of Longitude Engineering.

The acquisition should be completed by the end of this month.