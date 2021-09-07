EuropeOffshore

Aquaterra Energy awarded Angola platform contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 7, 2021
Aquaterra Energy

UK-based Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar master engineering and design service deal with an unmanned supermajor to deliver multiple platforms offshore Angola over three years.

Work has already begun on the first so-called Sea Swift platform, which will be engineered for a 20-year production life in approximately 75 m of water.

To support decarbonisation initiatives, the initial platform will be equipped with solar panels, which will allow the supermajor to power the platform purely from renewable energy.

Aquaterra will manage the entire project scope via its in-house engineering and design teams and will work alongside in-country partners to ensure that local engineering is provided for the projects.

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

