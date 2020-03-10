Home Sector Offshore Archer appoints new CEO March 11th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norwegian oil services firm Archer has announced the appointment of Dag Skindlo as chief executive officer succeeding John Lechner, who resigned last March.

Skindlo steps up from the position of CFO and EVP strategy, a position he has held since May 2016. He has 28 years of experience in the industry including stints with Schlumberger and Aker.

Kjell-Erik Østdahl, the chairman of Archer who had filled in as executive director since Lechner’s resignation, commented: “I’m pleased that Dag will take on this challenge. We have had a thorough

recruitment process where the Board has been looking for the best candidate to lead Archer going forward. Dag has a strong commercial track-record and has the best qualifications for delivering on our corporate strategy. He has been instrumental in delivering improvements in Archer since 2016 with an impressive development in margins and leverage ratio.”

Espen Joranger has been appointed to the role of CFO.