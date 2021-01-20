EuropeOffshore

Archer awarded North Sea contract by Equinor

Archer

Norwegian offshore service provider Archer, in alliance with Welltec Oilfield Services and Schlumberger, has secured a five-year contract from Equinor for the provision of integrated wireline services in the North Sea.

The services offered under the contract include cased hole mechanical wireline services, tractor and powered mechanical services as well as electric-line logging services.

Total estimated turnover from the contract is around NOK 2.5bn ($293m).

“With this award, Archer and its partners have proven the commercial benefit and technical advantage of our strategic alliance.  We believe that the joint capabilities of Archer, Welltec, and Schlumberger are unmatched in the intervention industry,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.

