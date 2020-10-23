Archer secures North Sea contract extension

Offshore driller Archer has secured an extension with a North Sea operator for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on seven installations in the UK North Sea.

The extension commences November 1, and is for a period of two years in direct continuation of the current contract.

Archer will deliver drilling operations, maintenance and intervention support services including the provision of well services and rental equipment.

Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, commented: “We are delighted that our client has elected to continue their relationship with Archer. This contract extension reflects our client’s confidence in our ability to maintain safe operations whilst delivering improvements to both the drilling facilities and to the platform drilling and well intervention operations on their assets. This extension testaments the hard work and dedication of our personnel who have been supporting these assets since 2015. We firmly believe this extension is a result of Archer’s continual commitment to provide our clients with solutions to improve well delivery, integrity and performance.”