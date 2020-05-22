Home Sector Offshore Archer secures plug and abandonment contract from TAQA May 22nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian offshore service provider Archer has been awarded a contract for the provision of a modular drilling unit and associated services by Abu Dhabi-based TAQA.

Archer’s rig has been contracted by TAQA to perform a twenty-one well plug and abandonment campaign for their Northern North Sea Cormorant Alpha platform.

“We are delighted with the award of this contract which secures the rig work until late 2023,” said Dag Skindlo, chief executive officer of Archer.

The company’s modular drilling unit Archer Topaz will be mobilised in the second half of 2021 following the removal of the existing Cormorant Alpha integral derrick equipment set, and reactivation activities on the platform by Archer’s Engineering division.