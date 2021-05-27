EuropeOffshore

Archer secures plug and abandonment contract from Wintershall

Wintershall Noordzee

Norwegian offshore service provider Archer has won a contract with Wintershall Noordzee for plug and abandonment campaign in 2021 and 2022.

The work includes 22 wells with an option of another 20 wells, which will be executed by Archer’s unit Archer Oiltools.

Hugo Idsøe, vice president for Archer Oiltools, said: “Over the last decade Archer has delivered a high number of P&A and slot recovery operations to our customers in the North Sea with great success.

“This contract is a milestone for the southern part of the North Sea and a testimonial of all the good work that we have done for Wintershall Noordzee B.V. over the last three years.”

