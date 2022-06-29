ContainersEurope

Arctic Container Line launches first service

Port of Bergen

A new Scandinavian containerline has kicked off its first service.

Arctic Container Line, based in Fonnes to the north of Bergen in Norway, has started a service this week linking Rotterdam with Norway, according to Alphaliner.

The service is operated with the 657 teu Rumba, offering weekly sailings between Rotterdam, Tananger, Haugesund, Bergen, Floro, Alesund and Maloy.

The containerline was formed in February and is a subsidiary of Myklebusthaug Management, a company led by Roald Myklebusthaug that has 12 boxships, as well as dry bulk ships and offshore support vessels in its fleet.

