Ardmore’s methanol-to-hydrogen venture teams with Turkey’s Navtek for hydrogen powered car carriers and tugs

US-based methanol-to-hydrogen technology company e1 Marine has teamed up with Turkish naval design and engineering specialist Navtek to develop hydrogen-powered vessels for the European market.

The first project will see the development of a 120- to 160 m-long hydrogen-powered car carrier design that requires 8 MW to 10 MW propulsion, with the focus then shifting to a methanol fuel cell powered hybrid tugboat design.

Under a memorandum of understanding, finalised at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, Navtek, part of Kiran Holdings, will design the vessel and its electric propulsion system and also manage the power system and controls integration, and the ship assembly and construction. e1 Marine will supply its methanol-to-hydrogen generator technology with proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell power solutions.

Ferhat Acuner, general manager and board member at Navtek, said: “Our agreement with e1 Marine is the latest in a series of collaborations that brings together specialist technologies and expertise to meet the diverse needs of fleets and port operations in their journeys to reach a zero emissions future.”

e1 Marine is owned by New York-listed product tanker firm Ardmore Shipping, clean energy tech developer Element 1 and Louisiana-based maritime asset investment firm Maritime Partners.

“e1 Marine is committed to ensuring that safe, efficient, and affordable hydrogen is available at scale for the shipping industry,” stated Robert Schluter, the company’s managing director, adding, “Collaboration is a key component in the decarbonisation of the sector, and this partnership with Navtek will enable us to combine our expertise and open up opportunities for car carriers and tow boats to accelerate the decarbonization process.”