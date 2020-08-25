Are European banks learning to fall back in love with shipping?

It was William Fairclough, the managing director of Hong Kong shipping line Wah Kwong, who told Splash TV presciently near the start of the global pandemic that shipping was set to perform financially far better than many other industries this year. His prediction has played out - the average of the ClarkSea Index - Clarkson’s shipping barometer for all segments - in the year to date is up 25% year-on-year. Not many industries will record improved fortunes this year over 2019.

