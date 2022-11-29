Are surging borrowing costs affecting ship prices?

Analysts at Compass Maritime recently noted that despite higher interest rates and reports of fewer buyers offering on sales candidates, a large number of tanker and bulker sales of all sizes and ages have been completed in the last month or so.

The US shipbroker stated that on the other hand rising interest rates this year have had an impact on ship pricing, observing that last year's shipping deals were done at Libor + 85-90 basis points compared to today's Libor + 550 basis points.

F...