Argentine maritime workers set to strike

Argentina’s Maritime, Port and Naval Industry Federation (Fempinra) announced this week that its members will strike on Thursday for 24 hours, protesting what it describes as the government’s delays in awarding tenders for maintenance of the Parana River and the port of Buenos Aires. Among the unions that are part of Fempinra are the Union of Dredging and Marine Market Personnel and the Naval Engineering Chiefs and Officers Centre, which helps explain the organization’s interest in these specific tenders.

“On Thursday (April) 21 we will stop activities for 24 hours in the metropolitan port terminals (of Buenos Aires city) and the river-maritime export corridor,” said Fempinra in a statement.

The Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM) said that the strike should not affect the Rosario area, a major centre for agricultural shipping.

“The area of Timbues, Puerto General San Martin, San Lorenzo and Rosario are not affected by this strike action,” said Guillermo Wade, manager of the CAPyM.