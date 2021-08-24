Armed robbers at work at Manila anchorage

Armed robbery incidents at an anchorage in the capital of the Philippines are proliferating. The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) has warned that in the year to date eight incidents of armed robbery against ships at the South Harbour Anchorage Area of Manila have been recorded.

For the three most recent incidents recorded in July and August, the perpetrators were armed with guns and knives and demonstrated violence to the crew. In all three incidents, ship stores were stolen, with significant quantity of stores stolen in the two cases of August.

“Ship masters and crew are strongly advised to exercise vigilance, maintain constant look-out for suspicious boats and report all incidents immediately to the local authorities,” ReCAAP ISC stressed in a release today, adding that crew ought not to engage in a confrontation with the perpetrators.