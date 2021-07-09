Arne Fredly buys into MPC Container Ships

Norwegian tycoon Arne Fredly has emerged as a major shareholder in Oslo-listed MPC Container Ships.

Fredly, who controls tanker firm Hunter Group, has spent around NOK60m ($6.85m) building up a 2.8m share base in MPC, one of the fastest growers on the Oslo Bors this year. MPC’s share price has leapt 232% so far this year.

Last month Germany-based MPC Container Ships bought Songa Container from another Norwegian tycoon, Arne Blystad, for $210.25m. The deal adds 11 containerships to MPC’s fleet.