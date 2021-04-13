ContainersEurope

Arnt Vespermann headhunted by Claus-Peter Offen

In big executive recruitment news from Hamburg, Dr Arnt Vespermann has been headhunted to take over day-to-day operations at the Offen Group, with founder Claus-Peter Offen set to move upstairs to chairman.

Vespermann, 53, was until recently the CEO of Hamburg Süd, a liner acquired by Maersk four years ago. He will take up his new CEO post at Offen on on January 1, 2022 with the company’s founder set to retire from day-to-day operational business, 50 years after establishing the bluechip name in German shipping.

A release from the group said that Offen, 77, will continue to be involved in the company’s strategic decisions. This June will mark the 50th anniversary since Offen acquired his first vessel, the 1,965 gt general cargo vessel Annie Hugo Stinnes, subsequently renamed Holstein. VesselsValue lists his fleet today with 28 boxships and one capesize.

Vespermann left Hamburg Süd last month, having been with the company for 22 years. Poul Hestbaek stepped up from chief commercial officer to replace him.

