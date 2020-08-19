Arrests made in Wakashio case as salvors prepare to scuttle part of the ship

The captain and first officer of the Nagashiki Shipping newcastlemax that ran aground and subsquently split in two off the coast of Mauritius spilling more than 1,000 tons of oil have been arrested.

Authorities said the pair have been charged with “endangering safe navigation”. They are now being held in custody pending a bail hearing next week on August 25. Other crew members have been interviewed today.

The Wakashio was meant to stay 16 km from the shore but was less than 2 km from the coast when it grounded on a reef near UNESCO protected sites on the evening of July 25. Local authorities had been trying in vain to contact the ship ahead of the accident to warn it was on the wrong course.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the front end of the split-up ship, with its hatches open, is to be sunk in deeper waters. It is being towed to its dump site now to the east of the island, an area some local environmental groups have said is a well known nursing ground for whales.

The part of the ship containing the engine room remains wedged on the coral reef. At parliament yesterday a minister said the authorities planned to remove the remaining 30 tonnes of fuel oil “before the ship is dismantled”.