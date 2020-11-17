Arribatec Solutions acquires IB Marine Group

Oslo-based software and consulting company Arribatec Solutions has entered into agreements to secure an option to acquire IB Marine Group, a Italian provider of cloud-based enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions within the maritime sector.

After the acquisition, Arribatec and IB Marine Group will jointly expand their EAM offerings to the maritime sector as part of the international expansion strategy.

The total acquisition cost is about EUR1.6m ($1.9m).

“Our main target for 2021 is to expand our international operations, and an acquisition of IB Marine Group will be key to leverage our joint attractive offering to the maritime sector,” said Per Ronny Stav, CEO of Arribatec.