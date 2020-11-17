EuropeTech

Arribatec Solutions acquires IB Marine Group

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 18, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Oslo-based software and consulting company Arribatec Solutions has entered into agreements to secure an option to acquire IB Marine Group, a Italian provider of cloud-based enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions within the maritime sector.

After the acquisition, Arribatec and IB Marine Group will jointly expand their EAM offerings to the maritime sector as part of the international expansion strategy.

The total acquisition cost is about EUR1.6m ($1.9m).

“Our main target for 2021 is to expand our international operations, and an acquisition of IB Marine Group will be key to leverage our joint attractive offering to the maritime sector,” said Per Ronny Stav, CEO of Arribatec.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 18, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button