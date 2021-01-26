Arrow, BRS, Maersk Broker and SSY sign up to alternative financing platform

A new business avenue has opened up for some of the world’s largest shipbrokers.

Alternative maritime finance platform Infinity Maritime is partnering with Maersk Broker, SSY, Arrow and BRS as it bids to create a new shipping investment vehicle enabling fractional ownership of cargo ships.

Infinity Maritime aims to create asset-backed so called Meta Units of the ships it buys that will be tradeable, resulting in a secondary market for investors. The platform will focus on creating a sustainable fleet via the purchase and upgrade of modern vessels, in line with the Poseidon Principles for sustainability. Different kinds of securitisation will be part of the future alternative financing landscape

The four broking houses will support Infinity Maritime by sourcing suitable and available ships, either as single assets or portfolio transactions. Initially, they will focus on modern ultramax and kamsarmax bulk carriers, specifically those with the lowest carbon footprint. In addition to the sale and purchase of vessels, the brokers will also have the opportunity to offer chartering services, undertake market research and trade meta units. They will also be part of a panel who will continuously value the ships and portfolios.

“Alternative financing and lending has become a common, recurring theme over the last couple of years in the international ship finance industry. We are actively involved in all aspects of alternative ship finance, and ship finance in general. We believe different kinds of securitisation will be part of the future alternative financing landscape and believe the Infinity Maritime Meta Unit could develop into being an interesting market alternative for financiers and investors in the maritime industry. We are confident that we can secure a steady deal flow of sustainable assets to the Infinity platform and look forward to cooperating with the Infinity team,” stated Maersk Broker Advisory Services managing director, Jesper Bo Hansen.

Andrew Graham, the chairman of Infinity Maritime, said: “Infinity’s ambition is to reinvigorate the maritime ecosystem – not disrupt it. We are pleased to demonstrate our progress towards sourcing our first fleet of sustainable dry bulk carriers by announcing our collaboration with an initial group of the most progressive shipbrokers, who will also work with us to trade the Meta Units which investors will own, representing the value of the vessels in the portfolio.”