Home Sector Shipyards Asahi Tanker orders MR pair at Onomichi May 4th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Shipyards, Tankers

Onomichi Dockyard has won an order from Asahi Tanker for two MR product carriers.

The Tier III, 50,000 dwt vessels will deliver in the second half of 2022 and will likely head into the company’s Singapore pool that it runs with Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL). No price has been revealed for the newbuilds.

Product carriers are the main product of Onomichi Dockyard as well as handy bulk carriers.