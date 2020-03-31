Home Sector Environment Asahi Tanker to build world’s first zero-emissions electric bunker tankers March 31st, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Environment, Tankers

Japanese owner Asahi Tanker has announced a plan to build the world’s first two zero-emissions electric bunker tankers.

The vessels are being designed by e5 Laboratories, a joint venture set up by Asahi Tanker with Exeno Yamamizu, MOL and Mitsubishi in August last year, to develop electrically powered ships and develop a platform to provide a lineup of services that takes advantage of electrically powered vessels and other cutting-edge technologies.

The tankers will be powered by large-capacity lithium ion batteries, and they will enter service in Tokyo Bay as bunker vessels after delivery between March 2022 to March 2023. The shipyard to build the vessels was not disclosed.

Additionally, the vessels will adopt digitalisation, automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to reduce crew workload and improve operational efficiency.

Asahi Tanker is a unit of MOL and currently owns a fleet of 25 tankers.