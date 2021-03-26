Asean Seas Line signs for its first newbuilds

Hong Kong-based Asean Seas Line is expanding, putting pen to paper for its first newbuilds. The intra-Asia operator has signed with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for a pair of 1,900 teu containerships.

Asean Seas Lines, founded 10 years ago, currently has three feeder ships in its fleet, plying routes between China and Southeast Asia.

Wenchong’s 1,900 teu design is increasingly popular. Fast growing China United Lines (CU Lines) also recently contracted the yard for up to four similar ships.