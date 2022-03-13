Asiatic Lloyd adds to ammonia-ready 7,100 teu series

Asiatic Lloyd has placed an order for a further pair of ammonia-ready 7,100 teu containerships at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The order adds to four similar ships contracted last year, with the quarter, worth $70m each, set to deliver in 2023. No price has been revealed for the latest order.

The 255 m long duo will be built according to Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) design, meet IMO Tier 3 regulations, EEDI Phase 3 compliance, and deliver in 2024.

Singapore-based Asiatic Lloyd is part of Germany’s AL Group, which together with Atlantic Lloyd in Hamburg manages a diversified fleet of containerships, bulkers and tankers.