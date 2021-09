Singapore-based Asiatic Lloyd has exercised options for two 7,100 teu container ships at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) in China according to Alphaliner.

The options come from a firm order for two similar ships placed in May. All four ships will deliver in 2023 and are reported to be ammonia ready.

The Singapore liner is part of the German-controlled Asiatic/Atlantic Lloyd Group of Companies.