ASP brings bunker tanker to Fremantle for BP charter

Australia’s ASP Ships Group has brought in 2019-built bunker tanker Absolute 1 into its fleet on bareboat charter, and subsequently time chartered it to BP Marine for use in Fremantle.

The vessel will replace the smaller vessel Vacamonte, to supply bunkers in Fremantle, Kwinana and at the local anchorages. It has changed to an Australian flag, and is now in operation.

Anthony Tolani, general manager Australia and New Zealand, said the arrival of the new bunker vessel comes after many months of planning and provides the flexibility needed to deliver three grades of fuel in the future. At present the vessel will supplyVLSFO and MGO.

ASP now has three bunker tankers on charter to BP Marine in Australia, the Absolute 1 joining the Larcom which is owned by ASP and the Anatoma which is chartered in from Svitzer.