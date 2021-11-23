Asso.subsea seals Danish wind farms deal with Vattenfall

Greek offshore services player Asso.subsea has been awarded a contract by Sweden’s Vattenfall for the transportation, installation, protection and commissioning of the 66 kV export and inter-array submarine cables of the 350 MW Vesterhav Nord and Syd offshore wind farms in Denmark.

The overall system will consist of four export and thirty-seven inter-array cables, for a total of more than 70 km to be installed along a submarine route characterized by high technical challenges.

Asso.subsea will utilise almost the full capacity of its fleet, including the cable laying vessel Atalanti, and the trenching support vessels Argo and Aethra for the seabed preparation and post-lay burial operations. The latest versions of the trenching machines from the AssoTrencher IV as well as the AssoJet III families will be mobilised to provide cables protection along the whole submarine route.

The completion of the project is scheduled for mid-2023.