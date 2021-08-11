Astrup Fearnley CEO steps down

Astrup Fearnley chief executive officer Even Matre Ellingsen has resigned and is leaving the company after spending some two and a half years at the helm of the Oslo-based shipbroker.

He will be replaced by John Olav Harr, who steps up from the position of the chief operating officer.

“The reality of leaving Astrup Fearnley after 10 years prompts many thoughts and emotions. It’s been a privilege to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues, and I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished together. I wish my former management team and colleagues a continued happy journey,” Ellingsen said.

Ellingsen, who has been with the firm for some 10 years, after spending 16 at Pareto Securities, moved up from the position of CEO of Fearnley Securities, the group’s investment bank, in 2019.