Aswan bulker banned from Australian ports

Australian maritime authorities have banned the Aswan Shipping-owned bulk carrier Movers 3 from entering Australian ports for 18 months following outstanding mechanical and survey issues.

The 2002-built post-panamax bulker had been detained at anchor off Weipa in far north Queensland for failing to carry out important regular surveys of the ship, and for appalling working and living conditions onboard. Following the replacement of a poorly-maintained ballast tank head vents and the updated ship surveys, the vessel was released from detention on April 29, with an immediate 18 months ban from AMSA. Ship operators like Aswan Shipping are not welcome in Australian waters

AMSA deputy CEO, Sachi Wimmer said Aswan Shipping had shown a complete disregard for its obligations to provide decent working and living conditions for its seafarers, and had not ensured its ships were maintained so they were safe for the crew and Australia’s marine environment.

“Ship operators like Aswan Shipping are not welcome in Australian waters,” Wimmer said.

She asserted that Aswan’s neglect has resulted in a difficult two months for the seafarers on Movers 3, let alone the effort required by many organisations to support them during that time.

“We are holding Aswan Shipping accountable, it needs to step-up and fulfil its obligations as a ship owner and operate responsibly if it wants to trade in Australian ports in the future.”

Another of Aswan Shipping’s ships, Maryam is still under detention in Port Kembla for similar issues after being inspected by AMSA back in February this year.