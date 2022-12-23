Asyad Shipping books two LNG newbuilds at Hyundai Samho

Oman’s Asyad Shipping has booked a pair of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in a deal worth around $501m.

The 174,000 cu m ships are expected to be delivered by June 2026, according to shipholding group Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE).

Asyad Shipping operates a fleet of six LNG ships, of which the largest, the 162,000 cu m Adam LNG , was built in 2014. The company said the addition of two new fifth-generation LNG carriers was part of expansion plans to bolster its energy logistics capabilities and meet growing global demand.