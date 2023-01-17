At least one dead in Thai tanker blast

One person was killed and at least another ten injured in a massive explosion on a Thai tanker at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Thailand’s Samut Songkhram province on Tuesday morning local time.

The 2018-built oil products tanker Smooth Sea 22 suffered an explosion at Ruammit Dockyard while undergoing routine maintenance. The 6,500 dwt Bangkok-registered ship had 16 crewmembers, four of whom have been sent to the hospital.

The fire triggered by the blast was put out about an hour later, and authorities have closed the shipyard to investigate the cause of the incident. The ship had about 20,000 litres of fuel oil and diesel onboard.

The blast was heard and felt in a radius of several kilometers, according to local media. Most of the victims are welders, but further casualties are feared as several people are still unaccounted for.