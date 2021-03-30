At least they weren’t searching for a wifi signal

It is all about the Suez Canal right now, is it not? Even though the Ever Given was not seeking a wifi signal as it diverted from the deeper part of canal like the Wakashio last year – something obviously went wrong.

What is going on?

Bulkers leaving the US heading for the Far East are as much left without a clue, as the rest of world. When will the canal clear all the traffic? Meanwhile, Atlantic basin AIS data as of Sunday indicates that half of the panamax bulkers on their way to Asia had been given orders to round the southern tip of Africa, and the other half has been told to stay on course for the northern anchorage at the Suez Canal near Port Said. Though the Ever Given has now been moved it would serve shipping well to gameplay how things might play out in the event of a longer Suez shutdown.

Best route ever?

54 days, that is how long it takes for a grains cargo to travel from New Orleans, US to Qingdao, China. Only five days more than a Suez transit would take (tempted by offered rebates). But 18 more days than a Panama Canal transit would take. Though bulkers are heavy users of the Panama Canal, they do not feel very welcome at the canal, which clearly favours US containerised imports and more recently LNG exporters.

When China bought 3.9m tonnes of corn for delivery in the coming four months from the US by mid-March it made waves, improving political relations because it minimised the notorious lag in purchases related to the Phase One deal, but also extending the streak of US agribulks exports going long haul, almost emptying the north Atlantic basin for excess capacity.

In total 15m tonnes of corn export to China is still to come. As the US soybean exports are all but done for the season, corn exports extend the stronghold that have lifted panamaxes in the first instance and supramaxes in the second to brilliant off-seasonal freight rate levels.

Fact or fake?

The General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China seems to be leading the disinformation campaign well these days. Splash Extra has always known trade data coming from that source must be taken as an indication only – not the full truth. Lately, it has been outrageously misleading Joe Public, but not us here at Splash Extra.

During times of war, the truth is amongst the first casualties.

In recent years, it has regularly been said that the world is running out of sand as 50bn tonnes of aggregate (sand and gravel) is consumed annually for construction. Splash Extra suggests the 63,000 cu m of wet sand that was beneath the grounded Ever Given could be used for this purpose. It would fit nicely into two panamax bulkers as it weighs two tonnes per cu m. And while at it, the Suez Canal Authority might clean up its canal, as nautical sonar images of the grounding area suggest that only half of the width of the canal is usable for transit of ships with a draught of more than a few meters.