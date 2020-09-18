Athenian Holdings appoints Jens Martin Jensen as CEO

The Kyriakou family’s Athenian Holdings has appointed Jens Martin Jensen as chief executive officer.

Jensen moves from Wes Eden’s New Fortress Energy, and over his long career has held senior positions at Pillarstone, Maersk, Island Shipbrokers and most famously John Fredriksen’s Frontline.

Athenian Holding owns six VLCCs, technically managed by Athenian Sea Carriers in Greece with commercial activities handled by Athenian Tankers UK.

“The Kyriakou family has been invested in shipping for several generations with great success. The family is keen to further expand their interests in this sector for the years to come under Jens’ management and leadership,” the company said in a statement.