Atlantic Wind Transfers orders six Jones Act CTVs

US-based offshore wind farm crew transfer vessel company Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT) has ordered six vessels to be built at St. Johns Shipbuilding in Palatka, Florida.

The first two 25.2m aluminum catamarans with the capacity to transport 24 personnel to and from turbines are expected to deliver in the summer of 2023 and January 2024, with four, further builds in the pipeline.

AWT said the vessels, designed by UK-based Chartwell Marine, will be the first US-built CTVs to be compliant with the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 4 regulations, which rank among the most stringent emissions rules for marine engines in the world.

AWT currently operates the only two crew transfer vessels in the US under long-term contracts, servicing the Block Island wind farm and Coastal Virginia offshore wind farm.

“Our goal is to build the most reliable, multi-purpose Jones Act CTV fleet in the US and provide our clients with cutting-edge technology while lowering our carbon footprint and meeting all Jones Act and USCG regulations. This investment will enable us to have crew transfer vessels available for charter to support the demand over the next several years,” said AWT founder Charles Donadio Jr.