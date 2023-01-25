EuropeOffshore

Atlantica Shipping bolsters offshore fleet

Oslo-based diversified shipowner Atlantica Shipping has expanded its offshore fleet with an addition of a 2005-built platform supply vessel Atlantica Server.

The 3,300 dwt medium-sized PSV, formerly known as Energy Scout was picked up from Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) for $6.45m and delivered in Aberdeen earlier this month. Fearnley Securities acted as the sole arranger for the project.

The PSV was reactivated last year in March for work in the renewables sector following a 16-month warm layup. The vessel commenced a 12 month-contract with BP UK in December.

Atlantica currently has 14 vessels in its portfolio, including four PSVs, four tankers, and a pair of boxships, bulkers and multipurpose (MPP) vessels.

