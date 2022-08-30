August 2022 Review

Tim Hartnoll-led private equity venture HICO Investment Group bought Bengal Tiger Line (BTL) as well as acquiring a majority shareholding in Caribbean Feeder Service in the latest chapter of container consolidation. No price has been revealed for the acquisitions by the Hartnoll family, who also own feeder giant X-Press Feeders.

