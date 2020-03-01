Home Sector Operations Augustea and Fagioli team up to create AF Marine March 2nd, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Operations

The Zagari-controlled Augustea Malta Holding has joined forces with the Italian project cargo and heavy lift handling specialist Fagioli in order to create a new towage and shipping company called AF Marine.

The Milan-based 50-50 joint venture will be active in ship sale and purchase, towage, and barge operations.

Augustea group has been historically present in the dry bulk, harbour and deep sea towage business while Fagioli has been active through San Marco Shipping in river and coastal shipping, mainly in Italy.