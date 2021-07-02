Aurora and GSB Tankers establish Asian chemical tanker venture

Aurora Tankers, a wholly owned subsidiary of the diverse IMC Industrial Group (IMC), has formed a strategic partnership with Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers (GSB), to manage and operate stainless steel chemical tankers across Asia.

Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers (GSB) is a joint venture between Golden Agri-Resources, Stena Bulk and Bay Crest Management, established in 2019.

Frederik Guttormsen, managing director, IMC Shipping Group, said: “We remain confident in the chemical tanker market overall and we will continue to expand our shipping platform which today include our 22 strong MR tanker fleet, our stainless-steel 19k fleet, CSIMC, our fleet of MPVs, the global dry bulk operating business and the domestic operation in Indonesia by PTPSS.”