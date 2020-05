Home Sector Operations Aussies detain bulk carrier found to be carrying high sulphur fuel May 4th, 2020 Sam Chambers Dry Cargo, Europe, Operations

The African Heron , a four-year-old 34,387 dwt bulk carrier belonging to Amsterdam-based MUR Shipping, was detained in Geelong, Australia on Friday, found to be carrying fuel with sulphur content above 0.5%.

The fuel – banned onboard any non-scrubber fitted ship since March 1 – was one of three deficiencies spotted by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority during a port state control inspection.