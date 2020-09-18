Australia bans Taiwanese bulker for underpaying crew
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has banned the 2008-built 28,300 dwt handy bulk carrier AC Sesoda for deliberately underpaying its crew by more than AUD$118,000 ($86,368).
AMSA boarded the vessel at Mourilyan in Queensland last week to investigate allegations about the underpayment and collected evidence that proved a number of crew had only been paid half of their wages since October last year.
AMSA accuses the ship’s Taiwanese operator, Sincere Industrial Corporation, of attempting to conceal the underpayment from authorities and detained the ship. After the detention, the crew was paid the outstanding wages.
AMSA has issued a 12-month ban on the ship, prohibiting it from entering Australian ports after releasing it from detention.
It is the fourth ship that AMSA has banned this year for serious breaches of the Maritime Labour Convention.
“AMSA has made its position abundantly clear – we have a zero tolerance for the underpayment of crew. This type of behaviour is unethical, disrespectful and in complete contravention to the Maritime Labour Convention,” said Allan Schwartz, AMSA’s general manager of operations.
This is an excellent initiative which contributes significantly to alleviating the most common abuse of seafarers by their employers, the practice of underpaying crew, late-paying, or not paying them at all. Other abuses are the sharp practices of cruise ship operators who not only expect the seafarer to underwrite his own employment, but also to charge for air fare, and necessary working equipment, and in some cases to buy their jobs. Perhaps prospective cruise ship passengers should first enquire from the ITF, the Missions to Seamen and other advocacy groups as to whether the ship you are considering joining has a record of abusing it’s crews. For virtually no effort at all the cruise passenger can contribute significantly to reducing the abuse of seafarers. For the major cruise ship operators, who handle.billions of dollars, the sums involved in this sharp practice are trivial. Mostly it is a matter of greed. If the cruise operator has a bad reputation, tell them and the industry why you won’t be taking a cruise with them. Don’t be fooled by the bland smiles of waiters, etc when they serve you. Their life is probably hell, hot-bunking with a colleague, over-worked and cheated, but they will never speak up, because to do so means demotion out of the tip-paying restaurants, sent home and blacklisted. For the same reason a passenger should never ask a waiter, or steward about his life on board. They will never tell you, for obvious reasons.
Full marks to Splash for giving prominence to the solution at last to the most common and flagrant abuse of seafarers, underpayment of wages solely out of greed, All other abuses tended to flow from that offence. When l compare the exertions l had to go through to find a sympathetic pro bono lawyer, who would “slap the plaster” on a delinquent ship to arrest it, with what is possible today under MLC, l am greatly encouraged. As a government ship safety inspector at the time l was powerless. Not today.
One word of warning. Never give the crew the balance of the wages owed to them on the ship. I had several cases where the money would be back in the Captain’s safe before the pilot was dropped. Have it paid into a bank for transfer to them or their families at home. Great days ahead!
Despite unsuccesful for a position with AMSA in 2005.I do feel they doing a good job checking the maritime industrie like this post.
I did found a well paid position as a marine engineer. Long live Australia